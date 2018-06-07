Doncaster rock star John Parr to play Paris show alongside guitar legend Jeff Beck

Doncaster rock star John Parr is set to perform alongside guitar legend Jeff Beck at an iconic Paris concert hall this weekend.

The Sykehouse-based St Elmo's Fire star has been confirmed as the special guest for the Hi-Ho Silver Lining singer's show at L'Olympia in the French capital on Saturday night.

John's worldwide hit St Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion) hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1985, remaining there for two weeks, was the main theme for Joel Schumacher's 1985 film of the same name and catapulted him to global fame.

The song also peaked at number six in the UK and was written in honour of Canadian athlete Rick Hansen, who at the time was going around the world in his wheelchair to raise awareness for spinal cord injuries.

His journey was called the "Man in Motion Tour."

Worksop-born singer-songwriter Parr carved out his formative musical career in the pubs and clubs of Northern England before becoming one of the globe’s biggest stars in the mid 80s.

St Elmo's Fire earned him a Grammy nomination and a successful album also followed and to date he has sold more than ten million albums around the world.