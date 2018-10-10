Doncaster robber wanted after being jailed in his absence

A Doncaster man is being hunted by police after being jailed for five-and-a-half years in his absence.

Neil Spencer, 34, was found guilty of attempt robbery at a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in August.

The offence was committed in Rossington in July 2017.

Spencer failed to attend at court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers have been following up information and carrying out enquiries since, in a bid to arrest him and bring him before the courts.

On Monday, he was jailed in his absence and police are continuing to ask for your help to trace him.

Det Con Mark Parry, from Doncaster CID, said: “Spencer knows he is wanted by police and I’d like to ask anyone who has any information as to where he might be to get in contact with us.

“I’d also remind people that anyone who is helping Spencer to avoid arrest could be prosecuted for assisting an offender.

“If you know where he is, or have spoken to him, call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 576 of August 17