Doncaster roadworks cause Leger Day delays in Doncaster with large queues
Racegoers in Doncaster are facing delays in getting this year’s St Leger with roadworks causing big delays in the town this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 12:46 pm
Thorne Road and the West Moor Link Road near Clay Lane are both heavily congested due to temporary traffic lights and road repairs near the Sainsbury’s roundabout.
Read More
Read MoreBoris Johnson in Doncaster: Visit divides opinion from ward councillors as resident takes PM to task over austerity
The works are causing lengthy delays on the West Moor Link Road towards the M18 and for drivers heading along Leger Way to Doncaster Racecourse for this afternoon’s meeting.
Huge crowds are expected for the biggest date in Doncaster’s sporting calendar, which has been run at Doncaster since 1776.