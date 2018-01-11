Doncaster road closed over 'concerns for individual inside property'

Have your say

Police have closed off a Doncaster road while officers respond to concerns about an individual inside a property.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in Park Road, Conisbrough, this afternoon.

There had been unconfirmed rumours circulating on Facebook that a teenager has barricaded himself inside an address in the street after apparently refusing to attend a dental appointment.

However, a man claiming to be the child's father sent a message to our Facebook page to deny this.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are currently responding to concerns for an individual inside a property in Park Road, Conisbrough.

"The road is closed as a precautionary measure while emergency services respond to the incident, and is expected to remain so for some time.

"There is no risk to the wider community and residents are thanked for their patience and cooperation."