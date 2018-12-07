Doncaster residents urged to give blood this Christmas

Residents are being urged to make an appointment to give blood to make sure hospitals have enough for those in need this festive season.

NHS Blood and Transplant is urgently appealing for existing blood donors to make and keep an appointment to give blood at a session in Doncaster on Wednesday.

People will be able to make an appointment to give blood on December 12 at Doncaster Racecourse, The Grandstand, Leger Way, between 1.10pm and 3.25pm and also between 4.15pm and 7.15pm.

Only around 37 per cent of the appointments available are full, but every potential donation could save up to three lives.

Existing blood donors are being prioritised for appointments in the run up to and over Christmas so that NHS Blood and Transplant can collect the right amount of blood that patients need at this critical time of year.

New donors who have registered and not yet donated are being asked to make an appointment for the new year.

Donors who need to cancel their appointment are being asked to give at least three days’ notice so the slot can be given to someone else.

If you would like an appointment but can not find one, please check 24 hours beforehand as there are often last minute cancellations.

To make an appointment to donate at this session, please call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk.