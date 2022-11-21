Doncaster railway station incident: Tragedy as police confirm death
A man has died at a South Yorkshire railway station after being struck by a train.
British Transport Police today confirmed the death after an incident caused disruption on the railways across South Yorkshire yesterday, while emergency services dealt with the tragedy.
A spokesman for the force, which is responsible for policing the railways, said: “British Transport Police were called to Doncaster station at 3.36pm on Saturday 19 November following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
They added the incident was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. There was disruption between Doncaster and York until around 8pm.
Most Popular
Many passengers were told to take trains via Sheffield and East Midlands Railway. Operator LNER described its ‘great sadness’ over the incident on social media.
Whatever you're going through, you can call The Samaritans any time, from any phone for free on 116 123.