Doncaster rail delays after double decker bus hits bridge

Have your say

Rush-hour railway services through Doncaster are delayed this morning after a double decker bus hit a bridge.

Services on Virgin Trains East Coast between Doncaster and Leeds are delayed by up to 20 minutes due to the collision.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

The train operator tweeted: "Due to a double decker bus colliding with a bridge between Doncaster and Leeds all lines are blocked.

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

"We are sorry for the delay this may cause to your service today."