Doncaster racing college student in bid to track down former landlady

Northern Racing College at Rossington Hall, Great North Road, Doncaster.
A former student of Doncaster’s Northern Racing College has launched a bid to track down a woman she lodged with more than twenty years ago.

Emma Chizzwell, who was a student at the college in Great North Road in 1998, is trying to track down a woman called Linda Walker.

Emma, whose name back then was Emma Joachim, said: “She lived in Old Hall Road, Bentley and I’m dying to find her.

“She had two daughters that worked at a racing yard. 

“When I was staying with her in Bentley, there was another girl there called Lisa. 

“After I had my son Jordan we stayed with Linda for a few weeks but lost contact due to my relationship breaking down and moving out of my family home.”

Anyone who thinks they may know Linda can contact us via darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk and we will pass the messages on.