Doncaster pupils celebrate nine award wins at national maths competition

Young mathematicians, aged 16 to 18, are celebrating taking nine awards at a national maths competition.

Thirty students from Trinity Academy have taken part in a contest organised by The UK Mathematics Trust (UKMT), a charity which aims to advance the education of young people in mathematics.

The pupils took part in a senior challenge, with four of them winning a silver award and five achieving bronze.

Head Boy Jay Green, who came top in both his year group and in the school overall, narrowly missed out on a gold award and a place in the next round by just one mark, but he said he was still pleased with his achievement.

He said: “I did win gold in the same competition last year. This year though, I had to prioritise my application to Cambridge university. If I’m successful, then it will have been worth it.”

Trinity Academy's head of Mathematics, Jonathan Robson, said that the competition was all about giving students the opportunity to stretch themselves by taking on hard mathemetics tasks

He said: “The maths challenge lets some of our best and brightest maths students experience the subject in a different way.

“It also means they get to pit their wits against other students from across the country in a high-stakes competition.”

Young students at the Academy, Church Balk, Thorne, will have their chance to shine in the next two rounds of the contest.

The intermediate challenge, for Years 10 and 11, will be held in February and the junior event, for Years 7 and 8, will be in April. In the last academic year more than 600,000 pupils took part in the contest, making it the UK’s biggest national maths competition.

Pictured are: back row (L-R), Mazen Hamdi (silver), Samuel Oxpring (bronze), Jasmine Wood (bronze); middle row, Erick Daleon (bronze), Luke Randall (bronze) and Tharmisha Ramamoorthy (silver); front, Jay Green (silver) and Olivia Jenkins (silver).