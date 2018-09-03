Doncaster pub to stage gin drinking night for charity

A Doncaster pub will stage a gin-drinking night this week in aid of charity.

The Red Lion in the Market Place will be the venue for the Charity Gin Night event when tipplers will be able to enjoy five different flavoured gins, with funds raised from the event going towards cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

The event takes place at the pub from 7pm on Friday and the gins on offer will be Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla, Zymurgorium Sweet Violet Liqueur, Gordons Pink Gin, Edinburgh Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur and Edinburgh Raspberry Liqueur

Places are strictly limited on a first come, first served basis.

Admission is £13 in advance and £15 on the night. Participants will also get 20% off their food bill on the night.

Places can be booked at the pub.