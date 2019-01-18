Doncaster pub sealed off and under police guard after fatal shooting

A Doncaster pub is sealed off and under police guard this morning following a fatal shooting.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was gunned down at the Maple Tree on the Woodfield Plantation estate, Balby, at around 9pm yesterday.

Police at the scene of a shooting at the Maple Tree Pub in Balby. Picture: Chris Etchells

He was given emergency first aid at the scene and rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

The family pub, at the heart of a new housing development, was placed on lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, with everyone ushered into the beer garden while paramedics battled to save Tom.

Witnesses provided police statements at the scene to help officers piece together exactly what happened.

Bullet holes can be seen in two of the pub windows this morning, which are sealed up to preserve potential forensic evidence at the crime scene.

The pub has been sealed off and police officers are standing guard.

Police at the scene of a shooting at the Maple Tree Pub in Balby

South Yorkshire Police confirmed there was a fatal shooting but no other details have yet been released.

The force has not been disclosed whether any arrests have been made or if the armed killer is still at large.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.