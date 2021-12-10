Doncaster Premier Inn evacuated by South Yorkshire fire service over 'false alarm'
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue evacuated guests from Doncaster’s Premier Inn last night (Thursday, December 9), but investigations showed the incident to be a false alarm.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 2:46 pm
A spokesman for the fire service said: “The call came in at 6.20pm and it was for a fire alarm at the hotel. Crews arrived, went to the room where the fire was but it turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone was allowed back in.”
