Doncaster Premier Inn evacuated by South Yorkshire fire service over 'false alarm'

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue evacuated guests from Doncaster’s Premier Inn last night (Thursday, December 9), but investigations showed the incident to be a false alarm.

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 10th December 2021, 2:46 pm

A spokesman for the fire service said: “The call came in at 6.20pm and it was for a fire alarm at the hotel. Crews arrived, went to the room where the fire was but it turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone was allowed back in.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Headford Street crash: Driver arrested after man in his 30s dies in Sheffield co...
Fire crews and police outside the Premier Inn in Doncaster on Thursday, December 9, following what turned out to be a false alarm
South Yorkshire Fire and RescuePremier InnDoncasterSouth Yorkshire