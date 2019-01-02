Doncaster post office ram raided 

Thieves ram raided a post office in Doncaster before making off with a quantity of cash.

Thieves targeted the cash machine at Carcroft Post Office on Sunday, December 30, at 3.07am.

Thieves raided Carcroft Post Office. Picture: Google

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that the suspects used a vehicle to gain access to the front of the premises and then made off with a quantity of cash.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 117 of 30 December.”

The scene was taped off.

The Post Office also issued a statement, which said: “We can confirm there was an attack on the external ATM at Carcroft Post Office in the early hours of Sunday morning and we are liaising the postmaster during this difficult time.

“We will of course be supporting the police in their efforts to apprehend those responsible. We would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The branch was forced to temporarily close but the Post Office said it would be reopened “as soon as possible.”

The post office was sealed off.