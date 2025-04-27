Doncaster: Police praised for saving life of man experiencing mental health crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers have been praised after helping to stop a man from taking his own life during a mental health crisis.

Earlier this month, reports from a concerned member of the public were sent to the police regarding an individual who they believed was planning on taking his own life.

With only a name to go on, response officers on the ground in Doncaster had to work quickly to establish his whereabouts amid serious concerns for his safety and welfare.

PCs Amber Fletcher and Ben Cobley made CCTV enquiries around the area he was last seen to try and track his movements, before developing knowledge of friends, family and associates.

Their efforts helped them to get in contact with one of the man’s friends, who provided real-time updates that helped officers in tracking his whereabouts.

Police have been praised after officers tracked down and saved the life of a man experiencing a mental health crisis. | Google Maps

PCs Fletcher and Cobley responded instantly as they raced from College Road Police Station towards the train station, where they believed the man was planning on ending his life.

Thankfully, they reached him before tragedy ensued, detaining him under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act – an emergency police power used for people who are believed to be suffering a mental health crisis in a public place and need immediate help.

While the individual resisted their attempts, officers were able to keep him detained until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to hospital and given appropriate medical attention and further support.

Doncaster Response Chief Inspector Louise Kent said: "There's no doubt whatsoever that the quick reactions of PC Fletcher and PC Cobley helped avoid a tragic scenario.

"Their coordinated efforts saw them work diligently under pressure to establish the movements, whereabouts and intentions of a man in distress, which enabled them to find him and bring him to safety.

"I know this was a real team effort with other response officers in Doncaster also playing an important part in ensuring this outcome and I want to thank everyone involved for their help in protecting the man in distress as well as the wider public with their life-saving actions."

