Doncaster pizza takeaway named number one in Britain - for second time

A Doncaster pizza takeaway has been named the number on in Britain for a second time.

Red Tomato scooped top spot and was named as the UK's Best Pizza and Pasta Outlet for 2017 in a glittering awards bash.

Maz and Hooman with their award.

The Thorne Road restaurant picked up the same prize in 2013.

The awards were presented by he Pizza Pasta & Italian Food Association (PAPA) which announced Red Tomato as its winner after months of searching the land for the best restaurants in the pizza and pasta Industry.

Mystery shoppers are sent by PAPA to various outlets to be judged on quality of food, service andcustomer care, cleanliness and how they promote Italian foods.

Owners Maz Dyavari and Hooman Nejady picked up the honour at a gala dinner dance held at the Lancaster Hotel in London.

They said: "The night is the equivalent of the Oscars in the Italian food industry - it was attended by all involved in Italian food such as Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Pizza Express, Zizzi, Ask and many more and we were delighted to win."

The pair have more than 40 years' experience in this industry and bought the business from the Hayati family - who had previously won the award - a few years ago.

Maz said: "Since we bought the business, we have tried to maintain the high standard set by them and improve some other areas."

“It was such a humbling moment when we found out Red Tomato was the only outlet shortlisted from north of England and again putting Doncaster on the map.

He added: “To be honest, when you are making your dough or the pizza, you never think of awards. You just do it because you love what you do.

"But then when you get a pat on the back by your peers, we have to admit, it is a nice feeling”.

The pair are planning to add new items to their menu in 2018, after discusssions with customers.