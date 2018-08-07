Doncaster people have worst credit scores in UK

People in Doncaster have some of the lowest credit scores in the UK, according to a new study.

The town was named as the second worst place in the country for low credit scores - with only Cleveland above it in the rankings.

Meanwhile, households in Kingston, Watford and Harrow have the highest average credit scores in Britain, the new research has revealed.

Seven of the top 20 locations based on credit score are found in Greater London, including Twickenham, Sutton, Slough and Enfield.

Meanwhile, Doncaster was the lowest ranked place locally, with Hull, Halifax, Sheffield, Wakefield, Leeds and Nottingham also featuring in the bottom twenty.

The map, from Totally Money, looks at credit score by postcode and allows people to check what the average score is for their area.

Those living in Kingston upon Thames had the highest average credit scores overall, of 547 while Doncaster had an average score of 514.

Good credit scores are obtained in a number of ways, including being on the electoral roll, making loan repayments on time, keeping all financial records up to date with the correct name and address and making sure there are no mistakes on your credit file.

If you have fallen behind with repayments, you are regularly being charged for going over a credit limit or you are making multiple applications for new credit this can have a negative affect on your credit score.

The higher the score, the better chance of obtaining credit.

Joe Gardiner, head of brand and content at Totally Money, said: 'Your credit score gives you a handy snapshot of how well you're managing your money. And the credit "haves" in the South East score higher than the credit "have nots" in the North.