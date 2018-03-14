Doncaster pals on top of the world in memory of teenage cancer victim

This is the moment a group of Doncaster friends took the memory of a teenager close to the top of the world.

Seven friends from Conisbrough, Denby and Thurnscoe climbed to the summit of Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa at 5,895m above sea level, after deciding to make the journey in memory of Curtis Allen, from Wath, who died last November aged just 16.

Expedition to Kilimanjaro to raise money for the Eve Merton Trust'Back: (l-r) John Bramley and Sean Davies'Front: (l-r) Kev Roberts, John Rotherham, Mick Shaw and John McCormack

Making the journey were John McCormack, aged 45, John Rotherham, aged 57, Colin Smith, aged 39, Kev Roberts, aged 30, and Sean Davies, aged 47, all from Conisbrough, Mick Shaw, aged 46, from Thurnscoe, and John Bramley aged 35, of Denaby.

They displayed a banner at the summit carrying the words "Curtis: YNWA", in memory of the teenager, an avid Liverpool FC supporter, a team whose fans are famous for singing You'll Never Walk Alone.

Curtis was John McCormack's brother's nephew.

John said: "All seven of us made it up to the top, although we suffered from altitude sickness. Some of us where physically sick, or exhausted.

"It was a lot harder than we expected. The ground was like shale near the top, so it was like walking through sand.

"At the bottom it was red hot, but it was minus 15C at the top."

The trek also raised money for a Doncaster charity, the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, which arranged for Curtis to spend a day with his favourite football team, Liverpool, before his death in November. John estimates around £2,000 has been donated.

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania. It is said to have last erupted between 150,000 and 200,000 years ago.

Click here to donate. Donations can be made until the end of April.