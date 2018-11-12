Doncaster paintball site offers reward for return of lost wedding ring

A Doncaster paintball arena has offered a reward after a visitor lost his wedding ring at the 385 acre activity park.

Bawtry Paintball Fields has offered a free day out at the park for anyone finding the ring which was lost at the site in Bawtry Forest on Saturday.

Louis Bailey posted a plea on Facebook after losing the bevelled edge titanium ring at the park, which is Europe’s largest paintball centre.

He said: “I am devastated so if anybody who was there happened to pick it up please get in touch.

“Last time I know I was wearing it was around midday in the base camp area.

“I gave my gloves to a young lad that didn’t have any on the way out at around 3.15pm and there is a chance they are in the finger so if by any chance you see this please check the left hand.”

In response, BPF, which was established in 1999, has said that whoever returns the ring will get a free day with 2,000 balls, upgrade gun, goggles and 5 smoke grenades.

Anyone with information can call 01302 868841.