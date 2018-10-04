Doncaster  Oktoberfest two-day beer festival starts in town centre next week

A huge two-day Oktoberfest beer festival is due to get under way in Doncaster next week.

The town centre will be awash with Bavarian brews, oompah bands and much more on Friday October 12 and Saturday Octover 13 with Sir Nigel Gresley Square the venue for the celebrations.

Oktoberfest Doncaster is inviting people to "celebrate the most important date on Germany's cultural calendar for a huge weekend of traditional Bavarian entertainment, food and drink."

It will be the first time and Oktoberfest event has been held in Doncaster.

The event will take place inside one of Europe’s largest touring beer tents and the Bavarian style festival will showcase some of the best and authentic oompah bands from around the world across three sessions.

There will also be a large selection of traditional German foods plus those all important steins - with 30,000 litres of beer on offer.

The event is open to over 18s only.

A spokesman said: "This October experience a traditional Oktoberfest as Doncaster is transformed for one weekend into a traditional Bavarian bash!

"Top up your stein and step inside the our huge bier tent and prepare to be entertained Bavarian style."

"From traditional folk to ‘Oompop’ expect foot stomping, table bashing and hearty singing galore. Grab some traditional German grub from the outdoor food court as you raise your steins at Oktoberfest Doncaster!"

The original Oktoberfest is held annually in Munich, running from 16-18 days and attracts more than six million people every year.

