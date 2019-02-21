Doncaster named in top 10 worst places to live in England in new survey

Doncaster has been named as one the top ten worst places to live in England in an annual poll of the country’s ‘cr*p’ towns.

The town was one of four places in Yorkshire in the annual league table of ‘cr*p towns’ compiled by website ILiveHere.co.uk.

Doncaster was named as one of the top ten worst places in England.

Doncaster was named fourth worst place in England in the rundown and dubbed a “s**t hole’ with ‘attractions' such as ‘smack and rat-infested flats’ and ‘chavettes with near nothing on looking to volunteer to contribute to Doncaster’s rising pregnancy rate.”

But the placings on the chart are determined by the residents of the towns themselves, suggesting that several Doncaster residents are none to proud of where they live.

Doncaster is a new entry in the list - not making last year’s top ten.

Number one spot on the list went to Peterborough, while locally, Rotherham, Huddersfield and Castleford also featured in the top ten.

Almost 50,000 people responded to the survey, which is carried out every year.

A spokesman for ILiveHere said: 'Several top ten perennials have fallen off the list this year and a new entry taken the coveted crown.

'But it is our role to offending local councillors, dignitaries and meddlesome ratbags - as well as ruining the trade of slime-ball lying estate agents.

'It makes our day when they try to deny being in the new Top Ten, desperately trying to polish a t**d of a town.”

Some of the less than complimentary comments for Doncaster’s entry said: “You've probably been forced to pass here on the train at some time in your life and seen all the attractions such as smack and rat-infested flats.”

Another added: 'Ah Doncaster, that s**t-hole surrounded by other s**t-holes like Hull, Barnsley, Pontefract, Scunthorpe and Rotherham.

“A night out in Donny is magical, with bums sitting on steps drinking White Lightning near the old strip club or the Jobcentre, and chavvettes with near nothing on, looking to volunteer to contribute to Doncaster's rising pregnancy rate.”

TOP TEN WORST PLACES TO LIVE IN ENGLAND

1 Peterborough

2 Huddersfield

3 Rochdale

4 Doncaster

5 Hull

6 Rotherham

7 Blackpool

8 Castleford

9 Oldham

10 Blackburn