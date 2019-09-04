Doncaster named as one of worst towns in Britain for drivers with points on licence
Doncaster has been named as one of the worst towns in Britain for drivers with points on their licence.
Newly released figures show that nearly one in ten drivers in Doncaster have points on their driving licence – with a whopping 44,786 motorists with penalties against them.
Analysis of the latest Department for Transport (DfT) driving licence and postcode data found Doncaster has one the highest share of drivers with penalty points in Britain, placed fifth in a rundown of the ten worst areas.
Only Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and Bristol ranked above Doncaster in the statistics.
It said that 8.54% of drivers in the Doncaster area have been penalised, nearly 45,000 out of 524,470 licensed drivers in the area.
The figures are broken down by postcode area – which includes the whole of the DN area, which stretches as far afield as Grimsby and Cleethorpes.
The research conducted by Vantage Leasing, named Canterbury as home to the UK's best drivers, with just 3.72 per cent of the town's licence holders having penalty points on their record.
The DfT data shows there are 2,711,493 motorists in Britain with penalty points, accounting for 6.65 per cent of the total driving population.
However, a significant number of drivers have racked up 12 points or more – the limit before motorists face a potential driving disqualification.
As of March 2019, there were 11,021 motorists with 12 or more points on their licence.