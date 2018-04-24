Doncaster musicians dominate at the Royal Northern College of Music

Hill House Jazz Orchestra and Concert Band recently took part in The National Concert Band Festival Finals at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

It was the third time at the final for the Doncaster school’s Jazz Orchestra and the first time for the Concert Band.

The Concert Band, including Isle residents Josiah Cadman, Sam Cook and Dylan Sanderson in the brass section, worked very hard and played with a real sense of maturity and vigour. Despite being a smaller band than the others, their exact rhythmic playing and careful attention to intonation and tone quality wowed the judges. They played ‘Flourish for Wind Band’ by Ralph Vaughan Williams, ‘Sky Dance’ by Saucedo and ‘Doyen’ by Goff Richards.

The Concert Band received an amazing Gold award for their endeavours on their first occasion at the Royal Northern College of Music.

The Jazz Orchestra romped home with a Platinum award and displayed real assurance and swagger when they played. They dazzled the audience with ‘Zebrano’, ‘Pick up the Pieces’, ‘Feelin’ the Funk’ and ‘Always & Forever’.

Director of Music at Hill House School, Mark Cadman, said, “It is a real pleasure to see the Bands perform to such a high standard. The festival is based upon an award standard rather than a focus on competing with other Bands. The awards range from Platinum through to Bronze and the judges pay close attention to tone, balance and blend, dynamics, rhythmic accuracy, style and interpretation. It is fantastic to see these young musicians shine amongst some of the best in the country.”