Doncaster mum who 'died' during pregnancy wants another baby with new husband

A Doncaster mum who 'died' during pregnancy is determined to have another baby with her new husband - despite suffering three miscarriages.

Victoria Slaven is now looking to go to Poland or the Czech Republic for UVF treatment which doctors have told her could improve her chances of going through a full term pregnancy.

The 27-year-old married husband Patrick, aged 25, two years ago - shortly after suffering her first miscarriage

Her first miscarriage was just two and a half weeks before the couple were due to marry. She had a second miscarriage last year, and then a third in October.

Victoria, of Doncaster Lane, Woodlands, already has two children from a previous relationship, who treat Patrick as a father. She is no longer in touch with their biological father. Max is nine, and Ruby is seven. But Patrick does not have children and she is determined to have his baby.

She said: "I'm trying to raise £4,000 to have the treatment, which they call IVF PGSN. It involves testing the chromosomes of the early embryo so you can tell what the risk factor is of miscarriage,

"We have been trying for a baby for three and a half years, and I've been advised that the IVF route is my best bet.

"They they think the issue may be the quality of the eggs. The IVF means they can find the best one that would stay.

"It has been a depressing time

Victoria has not been put off by her last experience of having a baby.

When she was pregnant with Ruby, she suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest, where her heart stopped, and she stopped breathing. She was told it was due to a combination of a blood clot and asthma.

She said: "I woke up during the night and went to the bathroom to be sick - I knew I needed an ambulance, I knew I needed help. I was in coronary care for a week.

"I effectvely died. When I came to they though I'd lost my baby, and then they warned me the baby could be damaged and offered me an abortion. I'm so glad now that I didn't take that option."

Patrick is looking to arrange charity fundraising football matches through the teams he plays for - Stag Inn and Doncaster Town. There are also plans for raffles.

Victoria feels many people do not know who to deal with people who have suffered miscarriages and often do not know what to say.

She said: "If feels like someone has died, but you don't get treated as though someone has died."

She has set up a facebook page and a just giving page. The Facebook page is called Victoria’s IVF Journey and the crowdfunding page is www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/victoria-slaven.