Doncaster mum’s heartfelt tribute to army son crash victim, 20

The mother of Doncaster soldier who died when he was hit by a lorry has paid tribute to her ‘beautiful boy’.

In the early hours of Saturday, September 22, police were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and a HGV lorry on the A40 road in Monmouthshire, South Wales.

The pedestrian, who police have now named as Jamie Staley, aged 20, from Doncaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are currently being supported by specialist officers and Jamie’s mum, Stella Martin, has released a tribute to her son via Gwent Police.

She said: “My beautiful boy, I have no other words - but he made us all proud and it was a honour for me and Graham to call him our boy.

“Devastated doesn’t even come close to how we feel.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this collision and are requesting any motorists who were using the road between midnight and 3am on Saturday, September 22 to check any dash cam footage that could assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any further information should call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 70 of 22/09/2018.

On September 28, Stella wrote on Facebook that her son would be having a ‘full military funeral’ on Tuesday, October 16.

She said the cortege would leave the family home at 10am before heading to Owston Church.

Jamie will then be buried at Redhouse Cemetery followed by a wake at Skellow social club.

She said: “I hope you can all join us in celebrating the life of such an amazing young man that I had the pleasure of calling my boy.”

The family have requested flowers from relatives only and for donations instead to go to Help for Heroes and the Army Benevolent Fund.

Jamie’s army colleagues have also been paying tribute to him on social media.

On Facebook, Cellan Lloyd Williams, said: “Devastating news this morning. Rest easy Jamie Staley. One of the nicest lads I had the pleasure of going through training with.

“Thoughts go out to your family.”