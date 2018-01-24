Doncaster MP Ed Miliband joins social housing commission

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband will join a new commission looking into the future of social housing across the country.

The former Labour leader will be part of a project, run by the homeless charity Shelter, which is looking to address concerns highlighted in the Grenfell Tower fire.

A total of 71 people died in the blaze in a tower block in West London in June.

Mr Miliband said he was "very pleased to join the commission" and added the country needed a "transformation in the supply of homes and the rights of tenants".