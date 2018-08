A police speed check operation in a Doncaster suburb caught 38 motorists speeding in a 20mph zone.

A total of 65 vehicles were checked in the speed gun operation on Thompson Avenue, Balby, last Thursday.

The speed checks were carried out following complaints from local residents.

