Doncaster motorcyclist seriously injured in collision dies

A motorcyclist seriously injured in a collision near Doncaster has lost is fight for life – with his organs donated to save others.

Arron Selter, aged 35, was riding his black Kawasaki motorbike when he crashed on the A1M near Doncaster on Wednesday, November 7.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition but died on Sunday, it has emerged today.

Arron, from Rossington, Doncaster, was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Fiesta ST on the southbound carriageway, between junctions 36 for Balby and 37 for Scawsby.

A heart-wrenching statement issued by his family, reads: “This is the face of a true hero. Never fired a gun or raised a fist in anger. Always wanted to help people. Always had an open ear for anybody with problems. Never thought of himself, but had time for others.

“Their joy was his joy, their pain was his pain. He loved people and had great hopes for humanity, always striving for peace love and happiness.



“Walked 24 hours non-stop on a treadmill. Rowed the equivalent of the River Thames from Swindon to London on a rowing machine. Had his head shaved. Had his chest, back and legs waxed.

“He had also signed up to have a go in an amateur boxing match, but never got to go.

“All these things he did for whichever charity he felt like at the time, not for fame but for his own enjoyment and sense of self pride.



“His final heroic deed was donating his organs and tissues for transplant.

“Our son, our hero, Arron Selter. May his sacrifice bring life and joy to other poor souls.



“Miss you like crazy son. With loving hugs and kisses from mum, dad and your three siblings.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision – please call 101 quoting incident number 888 of 7 November 2018.

