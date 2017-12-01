Doncaster mother and son die one day apart

Have your say

A Doncaster mother and son died one day apart - and will have their funerals on the same day.

Mary Blinkhorn, 93, died just hours before her son James, 70 earlier this month.

Mrs Blinkhorn died on November 15 - and then her son James, known as Jim died the following day at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Funerals for the pair will take place next week on December 4, just forty minutes apart.

An obituary for Mrs Blinkhorn described her as a "devoted wife to the late Jim and loving mother to Gary and the recently deceased Jim."

She was also "a much loved nan to Shelly, Leanne, Adam, James and Ryan and adoring Great Nan to Lloyd, Charlotte, Harry, Maisie, Kane, Neive and Ethan."

Meanwhile Jim was described as the devoted husband of Sue and dearly loved dad of Leanne and James, loving father in law of Lee and cherished grandad of Harry and Maisie."

The funeral for Mrs Blinkhorn will take place at 2.20pm at Rose Hill Crematorium followed by the funeral of Mr Blinkhorn at 3pm on Monday, December 4.