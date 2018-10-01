Doncaster model, 19, bids for Supermodel England crown

A Doncaster model is bidding to win a nationwide beauty pageant after scoring success in the finals of the Miss South Yorkshire contest.

Teenager Chloe Annalise is calling on the public to vote for her in the contest which will see the winner go on to represent England at the World Supermodel contest.

Chloe is bidding to win the Supermodel England contest.

Former Hall Cross pupil Chloe, 19, who comes from Rossington, secured her place in the final of the contest after finishing third in the Miss South Yorkshire competition in her first ever modelling contest earlier this year.

She said: “I’d never done modelling before, I just did it as a bit of a confidence boost thing so it was amazing when I finished third and got through.”

Her victory means she is now going for glory in the Supermodel England contest, the final of which will be held in Barnsley on November 17 when she will go head to head with 17 other girls from across England.

If she is is successful at the contest, which is raising money for baby hospice charity Zoe’s Place, she will become the new Supermodel England holder for the next 12 months.

To help her win, she is urging people to vote for her through the Supermodel England Facbeook page, with the public vote counting for 5% of the overall score.

For votes to count, voters must like the official Supermodel England Facebook page and then like the picture of the finalist they are voting for in the '2018 Public Vote' album on the page.

Voting will close on November 16 at 12pm. Votes made after this time won't be counted.

You can vote at www.facebook.com/supermodelengland

