Doncaster millionaire swaps lives with town family with five kids for Rich House, Poor House TV show
A Doncaster millionaire with a six-bedroom luxury house will swap lives with a local family with five kids living in a council house for a ‘life swap’ TV documentary next week.
Rich House, Poor House will see Doncaster diet guru and entrepreneur Terri Ann Nunns swap a life of glamour and luxury to see how the Ross family, also from Doncaster, live their lives in a cramped three bedroom council house.
The show will see self-confessed workaholic Terri swap lives with accident repair driver Mick, his wife Ann and their children.
The programme, which will be shown on Channel 5 at 9pm on October 3, shows Terri leaving behind her hot tub and home gym and £1,200 spending money a week to find out how the Ross family – where four boys have to share a tiny bedroom – cope.
Mick, who earns £8.50 an hour, will be seen comparing lifestyles with Terri – who is forced to put her business and beloved mobile phone to one side for the show, which takes place over the course of a week.
Self-made millionaire Terri made her fortune as a diet guru, expanding her slimming tips information sheets into a national business.