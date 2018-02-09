Doncaster men sentenced to 20 years after knife and knuckleduster attack

Two men from Doncaster have been jailed for almost 20 years after a man was lured to a Blackpool street and viciously attacked.

On June 14 last year, the man, who is in his 20s, went to meet his ex-partner in Blackpool's Stanley Park to visit their child – who he had not seen for several months.

Jason Vicarage

When his ex-partner was not there, the men went to her home and waited outside in his car.

As he waited, a group of men opened the car doors and attacked him with a knife and a knuckleduster, causing serious slash injuries to his arm and wounds to his head.

After they fled the scene, the man went to his mother’s home, bleeding heavily.

Ricky Andrewatha, 24, and Jason Vicarage, also 24, both from Doncaster - along with Charlotte Whittaker, 23, of Blackpool and Kyle Blackie, 25, of Preston - denied Section 18 assault but were convicted at Preston Crown Court, following a four week trial.

The court heard Whittaker had previously been in a relationship with the man which had ended badly.

Det Con Steve Costello, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “This was a planned premeditated attack instigated by the victim’s ex-partner and carried out by her new boyfriend and his associates".

“The victim was lured to Stanley Park on the pretext he would be able to see his child.

"However due to unforeseen circumstances the attack did not take place there and the victim, oblivious to what had been planned, drove the short distance to his ex-partners address to see his child as arranged.

“There four males attacked him, some with weapons, as he sat in his car leaving him with significant injuries.

“Thankfully he was able to provide some protection to his head and face with his arms or I fear we may have been dealing with even more serious injuries.”

Judge Robert Altham ruled Andrewatha, of Lloyds Terrace, Doncaster, was a dangerous offender and jailed him for 10 years with an extended licence of five years while Vicarage, of Stoneclose Avenue, Doncaster, was jailed for nine years and eight months.

Whittaker, of, Horsebridge Road, Blackpool was jailed for eight years and 10 months and Blackie, of Church Street, Preston, was jailed for nine years and three months.