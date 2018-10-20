Doncaster men sent to prison for incident involving offensive weapon

Two men from Doncaster have been sentenced following an incident involving an offensive weapon.

Naveed Mohammed, age 28, and Zaid Shah, age 32, from Doncaster were both found guilty of affray and having an offensive weapon in a public place at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

Mohammed was sentenced to 16 months in prison and Shah 14 months.

It follows an incident in June 2017 in which the pair chased after another male on Florence Avenue, Balby carrying what is believed to be machetes.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

However, the incident occurred at a time when parents and carers were walking to a nearby primary school to collect their children.

The primary school were forced to take immediate action and a brief period of lock down was put in place in order to safeguard the pupils