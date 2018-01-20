Doncaster McDonalds bans teenagers without adult supervision after anti-social behaviour incident

A McDonalds in Doncaster banned teenagers without adult supervision to combat anti-social behaviour problems.

Youngsters endured the ban at the McDonalds, on Sandford Road, Balby last week after an incident of anti-social behaviour.

One angry parent said: "My daughter and her friends used to like going for a safe place to drink and have a chat but now they are not allowed.

"The streets and local parks I feel are not safe after dark which is now 4.30 and sometimes they are not even finished school if doing after school clubs.

"I understand some teenagers and children mess about in there but surely to turn away children without giving them the chance. This is discrimination."

The ban has now been lifted but a McDonalds spokesman said it could be implemented again at the manager or restaurant team's discretion.

A spokesman said: "We do not have a company-wide policy which restricts teenagers coming in to our restaurants.

"There is no formal policy at the restaurant in Balby – however, following an incident last week involving anti-social behaviour the team used their discretion to request that teenagers were accompanied by an adult."