Doncaster man speaks of ‘madness’ as unknown men tear through his house

“It was madness. We are still trying to get over it ourselves.”

Those are the word of John Leigh Baker, whose Skellow home was broken into two men.

Ridgill Avenue in Skellow, Doncaster.

John was home with his wife and step-daughter at the time of the incident, which took place at around 10.30pm last night on Ridgill Avenue.

After smashing his back fence, the men had forced their way into his house via the back door where they took the keys to his car, a VW Bora.

The Bora was then involved in a collision with a 4x4-type vehicle on Ridgill Avenue, causing damage to both vehicles and several others that were parked on the street.

John Leigh Baker.

There was then multiple reports of disorder in the area, with a man in his 30s suffering serious facial injuries. He was taken to hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

This afternoon, John told the Doncaster Free Press that they had been ‘up to their necks in it all day’.

He said: “I haven’t got a clue who they were. They just saw our low wall at the back and came through the house to escape.

The back alley from which the man gained access to Mr Baker's house.

“The police haven’t told us anything and we have had forensics here but they didn’t really do much.

“I think they have one guy but they are obviously trying to find out who the other ones were.”

Some of the damage they caused.

An eyewitness, who spoke to the Doncaster Free Press this morning on condition of anonymity, said it was ‘chaotic’.

“The mum and her child, who must have only been about three or four-years-old, came running out of the house screaming, he said.

“They were hysterical, as you would be.

“Then as the gang tried to get away in their car this 4x4 turned up and started going into the parked vehicles. There was smoke coming out of some of them.

“There was this guy on the street with part of his ear missing, he had blood all over him.”

Police say enquiries in the area are ongoing and are exploring the possibility that the incidents are linked to an earlier dispute between groups known to one another.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 935 of 5 October 2018.