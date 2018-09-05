Doncaster man lands prestigious DJ slot on party isle of Ibiza

A DJ from Doncaster is set to follow in the footsteps of clubbing greats after landing a DJ slot on the famed party isle of Ibiza.

Kurt Grizz will fly out to the Spanish island later this month to perform at the acclaimed Ibiza Rocks bar – and is hoping his appearance will lead to further work on the isle, famed for its dance music and party atmosphere.

He said: “Never been so buzzed in my life. On September 22 I’ll be jetting off to Ibiza to play Ibiza Rocks bar and to possibly look for further DJ slots.

“If you’re on the island, make sure you come see me. Massive respect to James Newman for letting me come spin some tunes for the second time, really is a dream this - real genuine guy and awesome DJ.”

In addition, he has also revealed he has a “pretty big winter lined up” and some “big mashups and edits” to release.

He added: “What an amazing way to finish off the summer, can’t be anymore grateful.”

“After years of hard work playing in all the clubs round Doncaster and around South Yorkshire, things are starting to get big for me.”