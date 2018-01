A Doncaster man has been jailed for five years after police found heroin, cocaine and a stun gun during a raid.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Andrew David Jones, aged 36, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of a firearm stun device.

The court heard that almost half a kilo of cocaine was found during the raid in Church Street, Bawtry in October last year.