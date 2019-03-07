Doncaster man jailed over ‘savage and violent’ attack fled to Benidorm before being brought to justice, police reveal

The detectives who caught and prosecuted five men for their part in a ‘savage and violent’ attack which left a man fighting for his life have revealed one of them fled the country before being brought to justice.

Allen Tunney, 36, was today jailed for initiating an attack which left a man in his 30s bleeding heavily, with severe slash wounds to his back and neck, and defensive wounds to his arms.

PICTURED: Top row L-R: Tunney, Varey. Bottom row L-R: Pannett, Riley and Cunningham.

He was standing trial with four other men – Benjamin Varey, 31, Edward Riley, 37, Tyler Cunningham, 22, and Paul Pannett, 21 – who all chased the victim into a convenience store in the Stainforth area of Doncaster on the evening of Wednesday 11 July last year.

The five men were quickly identified from CCTV footage and four were brought into custody just days later.

Tunney however, fled the country in a bid to avoid arrest and officers from Doncaster’s Fortify team led the search for him.

Detective Sergeant Lee Wilson said: “Through working alongside the National Crime Agency and the Spanish Authorities, we found that Tunney had been staying on a campsite in Benidorm. He was subsequently arrested on a European Arrest Warrant and extradited back to the UK and brought into custody at Doncaster.”

“Tunney also clearly thought he was above the law, and would not face the consequences for what he did and his violent actions that evening. I’m pleased that we were able to trace him in Spain, bring him back before the courts and that all five men have now been jailed.”

“Tunney and the other four men displayed inexplicable levels of violence, chasing the victim into the store and savagely attacking him - and so a manhunt was launched to ensure Tunney was brought into custody at the earliest opportunity.

“This was a horrific attack which left the victim hospitalised and fighting for his life for a number of weeks.

“Although Varey was the one carrying the knife, all of the men played a part in the attack, which was witnessed by other people who have no doubt been left traumatised by what they saw.”

Varey, Tunney, Riley and Pannett entered guilty pleas to section 18 assault, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, at an earlier hearing and have been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing. Cunningham entered a guilty plea to affray.

Varey, of East Lane, Doncaster, was jailed for nine years.

Tunney, of Stocksbridge Lane, Bentley, was jailed for six years.

Cunningham, of Saint Michaels Drive, Thorne, was jailed for 20-months for affray and a further 12-months for a separate theft offence, totalling 32-months.

Riley, of East lane, Doncaster, was jailed for six years.

Pannett, of Kirkhouse Green Road, Doncaster, was jailed for five years. Pannett was also handed an 18 month sentence for a separate offence of affray, to run alongside his five year sentence.