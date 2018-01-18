Doncaster man jailed for knifepoint robbery of 84-year-old

A Doncaster man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for the knifepoint robbery of an 84-year-old woman.

Paul Dempsey, aged 41, Whittington Street, Wheatley, targeted his elderly victim as she walked along nearby Lockwood Road.

He approached her from behind and attempted to grab her handbag.

During the street robbery he threatened the OAP with a knife and pulled her to the ground before running off with her bag.

He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Lisa Staveley, 41 and also of Whittington Street, received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for perverting the course of justice after she was found to be in possession of the victim's handbag,

PC Richard Glover, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Just after 3pm on Tuesday, October 17, it was reported an 84-year-old woman had been walking along Lockwood Road, Wheatley, when Dempsey approached her from behind and attempted to grab her handbag.

"He then threatened her with a knife and pulled her to the floor, dragging her handbag from her and making off."

Dempsey was identified as the robber after the incident was captured on CCTV.

PC Glover added: "This was a targeted attack on a vulnerable member of our community and Dempsey didn’t give a second thought to the harm and distress he had caused.

"I understand attacks like this cause incredible concern amongst the community, however I’m glad both Dempsey and Staveley have taken responsibility for their actions and are now rightly being punished.

"Robbery like all crimes causes distress and we will always endeavour to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."