Doncaster man hunted after failing to appear in court

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Neil Spencer from Doncaster after he failed to appear in court.

Spencer, 34, from Doncaster was found guilty following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court last month for an attempted robbery committed in the Rossington area last July.

He is due to be sentenced next week.

After failing to attend at court, a warrant was issued for his arrested and officers have been carrying out enquiries and looking to trace and arrest him since then.

Police now believe he may have travelled to Hull.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Spencer, but to instead call 999 if they see him.

Anyone with information to his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 576 of August 17.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.