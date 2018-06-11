Doncaster man hit with £1,000 bill for fly-tipping

A Doncaster man has been hit with a £1,000 bill for fly-tipping on a Doncaster street.

Malcolm Flowitt, from Barnstone Street, Hexthorpe, was fined £260 and ordered to pay £689.37 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge after being convicted at court.

CRIME: Man and two women due in court over post office robbery in Sheffield

He was found guilty of dumping a large amount of domestic waste at the rear of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, after being paid £20 by another resident to dispose of their rubbish correctly.

COURT: Female genital mutilation protection order issued for sisters in Sheffield aged one, four and six

READ MORE: Police 'fear for the safety' of some teenagers in Sheffield suburb

Doncaster Council received a report about the fly-tipping and a member of staff who went to investigate found letters belonging to a resident.

The resident was tracked down told the council officer that Mr Flowitt had been paid to dispose of their rubbish correctly.

Councillor Chris McGuinness, Doncaster Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and the Environment, said: "We will not tolerate anyone in Doncaster using our streets as rubbish tips and not disposing of their rubbish in the correct way.

"Mr Flowitt was paid to dispose of waste and instead he decided to fly tip it, he has now paid the price for doing this.

"We would urge all residents to take extra care and responsibility when paying someone to take their waste away. If you do pay someone, then ask to see their Waste Carrier Licence which will be issued to them by the Environment Agency.

"You can then contact the Environment Agency directly to make sure it is a valid licence.

"We have a very robust process in investigating all reports of fly tipping and taking action against offenders whenever possible. We would encourage everyone who sees fly tipping to report this.

"If we all just played a small part and disposed of waste in the right way, then we could all ensure that Doncaster remains clean for all to enjoy."