Doncaster man charged with three rapes

A Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with raping three women.

Anthony Dorey, aged 25, of Howville Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court accused of raping women in Doncaster on three separate occasions between 2016 and 2018.

The latest charge relates to the alleged rape of a woman in Doncaster town centre yesterday.

Dorey has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on October 1.