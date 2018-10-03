Doncaster man charged with robbery after jewellery shop raid

A Doncaster man has appeared in court following a robbery at jeweller’s store.

Michael Dooney, 42, of Berwick Day, Doncaster, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court charged with robbery following the incident at Stanley Hunt Jewellers in The Square, Market Place, Retford, at 4.40pm on Saturday.

Police are still appealing for information about the incident in Retford.

READ MORE: Elderly women injured in Doncaster robbery

Officers are still trying to trace two men who fled in a Green Vauxhall Astra and are appealing for anyone who saw anything, or has any information, to call 101, quoting incident number 666 of 29 September 2018.

READ MORE: Teen robbers chased schoolboy and stole bike in Doncaster park

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

READ MORE: Man could hold vital information about Doncaster robbery