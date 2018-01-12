Doncaster man charged over 'large haul of cash and drugs'

Have your say

A Doncaster man has been charged after police found a large amount of Class A drugs and cash during a raid.

Levi Gough, aged 22, of Belmont Street, Mexborough, was charged with possession with intent to supply after police executed a search warrant at a property in the town on Wednesday, January 10.

He has since been remanded into custody until his next appearance at court.

In addition, a 25-year-old man was found to be in possession of controlled drugs during the same police operation.

He has been charged and is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Police did not state what type of drugs were found at the scene.