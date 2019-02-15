Have your say

A Doncaster man has been charged following the discovery of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis worth £18,000.

Carl Drew, aged 46, of Wheatley Street, Denaby Main, appeared before Doncaster magistrates today following a police raid yesterday.

He has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Drew was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court next month.