Doncaster man charged over discovery of gun and drugs in police raid

A man has been charged over the discovery of a gun and drugs during a police raid in Doncaster.

Jake Hayes, 24, of Runnymede Road, Intake, is accused of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The charges relate to a police raid of a property in Runnymede Road on Monday, January 22, where Class A drugs, cannabis, spice and a firearm were allegedly found.

Hayes has been remanded in custody until his case reaches court.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of a firearm after the raid has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

