Doncaster man charged by detectives investigating far-right rally

A Doncaster man has been charged by detectives investigating a far-right rally in Northern Ireland last year.

The 59-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of public order offences on Sunday in relation to speeches made at the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism Rally on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

He was transferred to Belfast and charged by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Criminal Investigation branch with using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday, Febuary 16.