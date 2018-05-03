Doncaster man arrested over Class A drugs released as police probe continues

A man arrested after Class A drugs were found during a raid in Doncaster has been released as the police probe continues.

The 38-year-old was arrested after officers searched a house in Park Road, Mexborough, yesterday morning and seized a quantity of Class A drugs and drug making equipment.

South Yorkshire Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs.

A spokesman said: "He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue."