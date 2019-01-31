A man arrested on suspicion of 14 shoplifting offences is due in court in Doncaster today.
Greg Hinchcliffe, aged 30, of Willow Avenue, Thorne, is accused of a number of thefts in the Thorne area dating back to November.
