Doncaster man arrested after crash in Rotherham

A Doncaster man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a crash in Rotherham.

The 21-year-old, from Stainton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury whilst driving dangerously following a collision on Maltby High Street at 12.15am today.

He was behind the wheel of a white Volkswagen Golf which was travelling along Maltby High Street, towards Tickhill, at the same time as a grey Vauxhall Astra crashed into a traffic light at the junction with Grange Lane.

The driver of the Astra, an 18-year-old from Maltby, suffered a serious arm injury and was taken to hospital.

The Golf driver was arrested and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the manner in which both cars were being driven prior to the collision to contact 101."

Quote incident 10 of January 2.

