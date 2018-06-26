Doncaster man accused of Nazi salute at World Cup due to appear in court

Have your say

A Doncaster man accused of making a Nazi salute at the World Cup in Russia is due to appear in court today.

David Batty, 58, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with 'a football related offence.'

He is one of three men who have appeared in court in connection with a video which appeared to show England fans making the gestures at the World Cup in Russia.

Mr Batty appeared in court on Saturday alongside Michael Burns, 52 with the case adjourned until today.

Another man, Michael Herbert, 57, appeared in court in Leicester and was banned from watching England away for five years.